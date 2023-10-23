'It's been frustrating:' Rep. Kiggans on House Speaker drama

NORFOLK, Va. — Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) told News 3 she's received threats after not supporting Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to be House Speaker.

"We received threats to our office to kill myself, my staff," Kiggans said. "It was scary. It was frustrating. It's not what's best for our conference, so I think we need to move past that."

Kiggans said she had three long conversations with Jordan, but couldn't get assurances from him that he would not support cutting the defense budget.

She also noted his vote against the temporary spending plan to keep the government open late last month.

"He didn't prioritize the defense industry and our military men and women of the second congressional district in my opinion," said Kiggans.

Kiggans's vote led to backlash online. She also said her office had been getting calls from around the country.

"It was really a bullying campaign, just kind of a pressure campaign, to get those of us to switch our votes," she said. "If there's one thing that I am, it's a principled person, so the threats were not doing any good."

Kiggans, who twice voted last week to make Kevin McCarthy the speaker once again, described the last few weeks as "frustrating."

She said Congress needs to get focused on the expiration of the temporary spending plan, as well as the conflict in the Middle East and the southern border.

"We really need to elect a Speaker, so that we can get back to work," she said.

Republicans are meeting Monday night to hear from the nine members who are now in the running for Speaker.

Kiggans didn't endorse anyone when asked by News 3.

"We have nine good members of Congress," she said. "I really hope we can unify behind any one of them."