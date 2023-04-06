'It's fulfilling:' Newport News program pairs advocates with foster children

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There are more than 5,000 children in the foster care system in Virginia, according to the Department of Social Services. On the Peninsula, there's a group that offers foster children much needed support.

The program is called CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“It only takes one person to change a child’s story,” said program director Angela Glaspell. “Our volunteers create relationships with the children that they serve and they determine what is in their best interest.”

Glaspell said the advocates work with the child, foster parents, judges, social workers, and others to try to find stability in a child's life.

“These children come into care through no fault of their own, and they don’t have a choice, they don’t have a choice about where they’re placed or what happens to them in their home life or their life in general," said Glaspell.

Jessica Soper is a volunteer who was in the foster care system herself.

“I feel like I’ve come full circle,” said Soper.

She recalls when she entered the system.

“When you leave your home, you don’t know what’s happening, you don’t know where you’re going, you a lot of times don’t even have your pillow,” said Soper.

She has been a volunteer for several years, working with a young boy since he was 7 year old. She said she's the one constant in his life.

“I follow him to every house he goes to, and I tell him I will be with you until the end,” said Soper.

It's an important promise that's not made lightly, and CASA is looking for more volunteers to help keep that same promise.

“We have about 25 volunteers right now and we are serving 54 children, but there are more children in the foster care system that are in need of a volunteer,” said Glaspell.

Soper tells News 3 - it's worth it.

“It’s fulfilling, it’s helping someone other than yourself,” said Soper.

The next training session to become a volunteer is April 17. You must sign up by Monday, April 10 to secure your spot. More information can be found here.