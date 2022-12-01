'It's like a blow torch in your living room,' How to prevent holiday house fires

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — During the holiday season, fire departments from across the country see significant increases in house fires due to Christmas trees and various decorations. Right here in Hampton Roads, the Suffolk Fire Department says they see a 10-15% rise in house fire calls between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 790 structure fires are ignited every year because of holiday decorations, and that doesn't even include trees. Add evergreens to the mix, and that number jumps to 950 yearly fires.

Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey says real Christmas trees are more flammable than fake ones. He recommends when selecting a real tree, be sure the needles don't fall off when it's touched. If they do, that means the tree is too dry and therefore more flammable. He also says it's vital to water your tree daily.

"We heat our homes with fireplaces and space heaters and the tree will dry out very quickly. These trees were cut almost a month ago and now they're in our homes," explained the Chief.

According to NFPA, these fires cause an average of 26 injuries and at least one death every year. They also accumulate roughly $13 million in direct property damage.

"The amount of fire that's produced from one tree is significant, it's like a blow torch in your living room," said Chief Barakey.

The Chief adds that extension cords coming off trees should never be hidden under a rug or carpet. He says the heat can easily ignite a flammable rug, fake snow, and the tree itself.

Another major culprit of holiday fires is candles, which are responsible for 45% of them.

Chief Barakey says candles must be at least three feet away from any other decorations. NFPA also recommends putting them out before they get too close to the bottom of their container.

If you have any questions about the safety of your own home, Chief Barakey says to call your local firefighters. Every fire department in Hampton Roads will send someone out to your home to access potential fire hazards and replace smoke alarms.