'It's like home for our students;' Hickory Elementary celebrates 100 years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Tuesday was more than the first day of school for Hickory Elementary.

"To think that 100 classes of children have come through, it's surreal," said Jay Lewter, the Principal of Hickory Elementary School.

Built in 1922, Hickory Elementary school is celebrating its 100th year in operation this fall. 100 years of good mornings, teacher hugs, and shaping the future of Chesapeake.

The school was originally named Hickory Ground School and taught kids first through eighth grade.

Principal of Hickory Elementary since 2016, Lewter, says the key to Hickory's success is not only the teachers but the parents too.

"It's a partnership between schools and home," the principal explained. "And lots of our families aren't necessarily able to come to school every day and volunteer in the classroom but doing things like checking a child's backpack in the evening or looking over homework...it's so important."

This, leading to the creation of new community engagement centers at Crestwood Intermediate School ahead of the new school year.

"We need our families as valued partners to ensure students are successful," said Dr. Jared Cotton, superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools.

Coming into the 2022-2023 school year, CPS brought on 350 new teachers. Dr. Cotton says this is a sign the district's 10% pay bump for educators approved back in March is working.

Still, CPS needs to fill 51 teacher vacancies.

As well as 97 bus driver positions.

"It's all hands on deck, our bus drivers are working hard to cover other routes, sometimes they combine routes," said Dr. Cotton. "We've even had employees who work in other parts of the school division get their CDL so they can help drive buses."

But despite these shortages, hundreds of smiling faces filled Hickory's hallways today as the entire school system works to ensure a great 2022-2023 school year.

"One of the things that's so powerful about Chesapeake Public Schools is we're a family," said Dr. Cotton.

"You're going to find that many of us who work in all parts of the school division we're going to be working in cafeterias this week, we're going to be assisting with cleaning schools with supporting schools."

"Our community loves Hickory Elementary School and it's like home for our students," added Lewter.