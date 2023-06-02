It’s National Donut Day! Here’s a list of places giving away free treats

Happy Friday, and Happy National Donut Day!
Today, you can end your week on a high note by getting a free treat from any, or all, of the four places in our area offering deals.
- Duck Donuts: Free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase necessary
Celebrate National Donut Day with us tomorrow, June 2! Enjoy a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut in-shop, no purchase necessary.#nationaldonutday #donutday #donuts #donut #doughnuts #doughnut #singledonuts #myduckdonuts #nomnom #foodies #eeeeeats #duckdonuts #madetoorder #favorites pic.twitter.com/9iz5LvcqiA— Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) June 1, 2023
- O’s Donuts: Free donut with any purchase
- Dunkin’: Free classic donut with a beverage purchase
- Krispy Kreme: Get any donut for free. Also, if you buy a dozen donuts, you can get a second dozen for just $2.
- RingO's Donuts: Free glazed donut (while supplies last!)