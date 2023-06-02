Watch Now
News

Actions

It’s National Donut Day! Here’s a list of places giving away free treats

Colorful sweeties donuts over blue table background.
Storyblocks
Colorful sweeties donuts over blue table background.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 07:26:57-04

Happy Friday, and Happy National Donut Day!

Today, you can end your week on a high note by getting a free treat from any, or all, of the four places in our area offering deals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV