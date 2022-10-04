It's National Taco Tuesday! Several Taco chains are celebrating with deals

October 4, 2022 is a special day. Why you ask? It’s not only Taco Tuesday, but also National Taco Day which makes it…National Taco Tuesday!

Around the United States, multiple Taco chains are celebrating with deals to commemorate the holiday.

Taco Bell is offering, exclusively on the app, their Taco Lover’s Pass for one day only. Members are able to pay $10 and receive one taco a day for the month of October. Members are able to get Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, and the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.

If you’re a Moe’s Rewards Member at Moe's Southwest Grill, you’ll be able to celebrate the holiday with $5 off any meal kit they offer. You also have the option of using the promo code “TACODAY22” online to take advantage of the promotion ahead of time.

Tijuana Flats is getting into the Halloween spirit with their National Taco Day Promotion. If you dress like a taco and spend at least $2 you’ll be able to get a chicken, beef, or bean taco on the house. Dressing like a taco is not limited to just taco costumes either…feel free to wear a taco hat, shirt, socks, or anything taco related you can think of.

7-Eleven, at participating restaurants, is offering their rewards customers the option to get 10 mini tacos for just $2.

California Tortilla is offering coupons for free tacos with every purchase. Customers will be able to use their coupons beginning on October 5 through October 11.

A reminder that Del Taco is coming to Hampton Roads however, there’s still no update on when it will arrive in the seven cities.