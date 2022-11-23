Watch Now
"It's normal to feel this way." A mental health professional explains how to process traumatic events.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - If you're feeling scared, angry, or sad after Tuesday night's mass shooting in Chesapeake, experts said you're not alone.

Dr. Frances McBride, a psychotherapist specializing in trauma, said after traumatic events, it's important to talk to someone you trust.

“You don’t want those feelings locked inside, trapped in your body you want to be able to talk about those feelings,” McBride said.

She also said to watch out for these signs in yourself and your loved ones:

  • change in sleep patterns
  • over or under eating
  • withdrawal
  • agitation

McBride said if you notice these symptoms, it's time to get professional help to process your emotions.

