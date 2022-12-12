'It's our time to shine:' USPS deadlines & how they are preparing for Virginia shipments

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The United States Postal Service is in its busiest season of the year.

Here are some deadlines customers need to know to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas:

USPS RETAIL GROUND - Dec. 17

FIRST CLASS MAIL - Dec. 19

PRIORITY MAIL - Dec. 21

PRIORITY MAIL EXPRESS - Dec. 23

"It may cost a little more the longer you wait, but no matter when you mail it we're committed to getting it there on time," said USPS spokesperson Philip Bogenberger.

USPS unveiled their "Delivering for America" initiative in 2020. One of the improvements included adding more package sorting machines. Bogenberger said in 2022, they added 137.

"Automated package processing is significantly faster than manual sorting, we've increased our package processing capacity to 60 million packages per day across our entire network," said Bogenberger.

The postal service has also increased their staffing. In the last two years they've converted 100,000 part-time employees to full-time employees. For this busy holiday season, they've also added 28,000 seasonal workers.

"We're working just as hard as ever, we are just working smarter and faster than we have before," said Bogenberger.

For more information on USPS holiday shipping guidelines, click here.