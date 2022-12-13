INSIDE LOOK: Hampton Roads' first casino set to open in one month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After several years in the making, Hampton Roads' first casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is just one month away from completion. Although still under construction, News 3 got an inside look at the casino's interior as it begins to take shape.

Photo Gallery: First look inside casino

"Right when you get in there will be metal detectors," said Roy Corby, Rivers Casino Portsmouth's general manager, making clear that security is going to be a major priority for the casino.

"We have a state-of-the-art surveillance system, security patrols throughout the parking lot, and over 1,000 surveillance cameras," he continued. "Plus the city of Portsmouth asked us to put some cameras on top of the building for them. It gives them a great view of what's going on down Victory Boulevard and Missy Elliot Boulevard."

Near the entrance and past security is the Sound Bar, which Corby says will feature live music every weekend and can fit over 120 guests.

Past that is an elaborate poker room soon to be filled with 24 tables.

"[The poker room] will have their own cage, so they don't have to go out onto the floor to check out, and a host podium check-in," explained Corby. "I come through this site every day. Every day it's amazing how much further we get."

The casino also contains a Top Golf Swing Suite, which includes three bays that can fit up to eight people each.

The suite overlooks the casino's sportsbook that features a 750 ft monitor that can simultaneously show 30 games. The sportsbook also includes 27 kiosks where guests can place their own bets and a bar.

"This bar will be probably the busiest bar on the property," said Corby.

On the casino's main floor, guests will find 1,448 slot machines and 57 tables for games like craps, roulette, and blackjack.

Rivers Casino also includes several food and drink options. Past security, guests can enjoy Mian Asian Cuisine, Slice Pizzeria, and Starbucks.

Outside of the casino floor, meaning they are accessible to people under 21 years old, guests will find Crossings Cafe and Admirals Steak and Seafood.

Crossings Cafe will feature both breakfast and evening meals and can seat 120 people. Admirals seats 250, includes two private rooms and has a Portsmouth native as its executive chef.

To see all of these amenities and activities finally come together, Corby says is a surreal feeling that makes him excited for the future. But being the area's first casino, Corby recognizes the precedent his facility will set for the entire state.

"Being the first in the state really sets a tone for what a host community should expect from a casino partner," Corby explained. "Working with the state of Virginia and the Virginia Lottery Board to get these things accomplished has been a fantastic voyage...it's surreal that we're finally going to get into the mode of, ok let's actually operate a casino."

The casino's construction is set for completion by January 10, 2023, and will host two charity events prior to its grand opening on January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Rivers Casino is also looking to fill several part-time positions. You can apply to work at the casino here.

