It's World Sea Turtle Day! Learn more about the shelled explorers & how to help conservation efforts

Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 16, 2023
Happy World Sea Turtle Day!

Today, Friday, June 16, marks the annual celebration of these shelled explorers of the ocean.

Did you know there are seven species of sea turtles, and some of them can weigh up to 2,000 pounds? Some of these amazing creatures also have the ability to dive nearly 4,000 feet deep!

Unfortunately, most sea turtles are endangered. Just last month, News 3's Pari Cruz highlighted the work the North Carolina Aquarium is doing to help conserve these endangered species. The aquarium also shared advice on what to do if you ever come across a stranded turtle.

