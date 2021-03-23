IWCS plans to return more grades to 5 days of in-person learning beginning in April

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - Isle of Wight County Schools is set to have more students return to a full five-day in-person learning week.

IWCS announced they will return students in grades six through eight on the in-person continuum to a full, five-day weekly schedule beginning Monday, April 12. Virtual students in grades 6 through 8 will be on the five-day per week schedule within the concurrent Zoom model.

Self-contained special education students in grades 6 through 12 will be returning to their schools for five days of in-person learning.

IWCS also announced that certain groups of high school students will be returning to a four-day, in-person schedule also beginning April 12.

Superintendent Dr. Thornton has given authority to high school principals to provide some hybrid students with additional in-school time if they are not showing success with the current model or have extenuating circumstances, based on their school’s capacity.

Both high schools will use the same criteria, but the number of additional students they can accommodate will be based on seat capacity, which will vary from class to class. Officials say it is highly dependent on the identified student’s schedule and transportation needs.

Criteria for consideration include:

Seniors in jeopardy of not graduating

Students with a D or F average in two or more classes

Chronic absenteeism

Students experiencing homelessness

English Learners

Medical documentation noting major impact on mental health condition

IEP, 504, or school-based intervention team decision

Adjusting in-person learning time for individual students who meet the criteria for consideration will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

If a high school students has been identified to return for more in-person instruction, parents will be notified on March 29 and informed of the schedule for their child.

If a child is not identified to return and parents have questions about the process, they should contact their child’s principal.

Currently, all of IWCS elementary classrooms are operating on a five-day week in-person learning model of instruction.

