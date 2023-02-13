Watch Now
J&A Racing hosts 'Sun up to Sun Down 50k Trail Race' in Virginia Beach

Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 13, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend in Virginia Beach, the Sun up to Sun Down 50k Trail Race took place, and some members of the News 3 team participated!

Anchor/Reporter Erin Miller, General Manager Adam Chase and Creative Services Director William Varnier all took part in the race.

The race’s unique format entailed completing a 5k (3.1 miles) every hour on the hour for 10 straight hours, which means each runner or two-person team ran 50k in total. That's 31 miles, about the same distance as running from Virginia Beach to Norfolk and back.

Erin was the first-place female finisher and tenth overall!

Congratulations to all the runners this weekend and thank you to J&A Racing for a safe, fun, and tough run.

