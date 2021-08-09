James City Co. double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 man hospitalized

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - One man was killed and another was injured in a Sunday night double shooting in James City County.

According to the James City County Police Department, the call for the shooting came in at 9:15 p.m., and officers responded to the area of Carriage Road and Alesa Drive. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Diamont'e Malik Brown lying in the street.

Brown was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 22-year-old James City County man, was shot in the leg and driven to the hospital by a friend before officers arrived. His gunshot injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest, but the investigation is still ongoing.