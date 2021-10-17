James City Co. kids to trick-or-treat alongside first responders at 'Halloween With Heroes' event

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County children will have the chance to celebrate Halloween with local heroes.

On October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., James City County Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Communications will host 'Halloween with Heroes.'

The event will be held at the James City County Law Enforcement Center at 4600 Opportunity Way.

Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat while visiting with local first responders. Costumes are also encouraged.

For kids with dietary restrictions, there will be candy alternatives. Organizers say there will also be equipment displays.

