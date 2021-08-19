James City Co. Police ask for public's help in identifying suspects in Busch Gardens fight

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The James City County Police Department is searching for three women in connection with a fight at Busch Gardens earlier this month.

According to police, officers responded to a fight in progress at the theme park at about 4:50 p.m. August 8. Three unknown women fled the scene before officers arrived.

Two victims remained at the scene and were treated for minor injuries, police said.

If you or someone you know has any information on who these women are, call Investigator Tim Renwick at (757) 259-5164 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit tips online by emailing tim.renwick@jamescitycountyva.gov or visiting P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story.