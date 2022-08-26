James City Co. Police search for 2 men wanted in connection to shots fired at 7-Eleven

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are searching for two men they say were involved in a shots fired incident.

On Wednesday around 12:48 p.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven located at 4840 Longhill Road to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, everyone involved had left the scene. Upon officers’ arrival, all involved parties had left the scene. Multiple witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot and that shots were fired before they all fled the scene.

Shell casings were located in the area.

Police say there were no reported injuries and minimal damage to property.

According to police, they have obtained warrants for 22-year-old John Futrell and 18-year-old Jacari McNair 18-years-old. They've been charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding, Firing into an Occupied Dwelling or Building, Reckless Handling of A Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

If you are able to help police locate Futrell or McNair, please contact JCCPD at 757-566-0112 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.