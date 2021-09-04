James City Co. Police searching for man wanted on domestic assault charges

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The James City County Police Department is searching for a man with arrest warrants on file for domestic assault.

According to police, the charges against 25-year-old Trey Christian-Malik Tyson stem from a September 1 incident in James City County.

Tyson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. His various recent addresses include Sea Pine Lane and Catina Way in Newport News, as well as Oriana Road in York County.

If you can help police locate Tyson, call (757) 566-0112 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit tips online at p3tips.com.