JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The James City County Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered child last seen Thursday night.

According to police, 14-year-old Jahiem Antonio Greene left his residence in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. He was seen walking in the 1300 block of Richmond Road at around 10 p.m. that night.

Greene is a Black male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a tan jacket tied around his waist, a black face mask and a black watch on his right wrist.

According to police, Greene is autistic and may be in need of assistance.

If you have seen Greene or know where he might be, please contact the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800 or 757-566-0112.