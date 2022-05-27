James City Co. Police searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The James City County Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl last seen leaving her home Tuesday morning.

Lily Wrae Hubbard was last seen leaving her residence in the 700 block of Arlington Island Road at about 5:34 a.m.

Hubbard is a 15-year-old white female. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a hooded sweatshirt and a tan & grey jogger.

Hubbard is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

If you have seen Hubbard or know her whereabouts, please contact the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.