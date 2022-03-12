James City County fire displaces homeowner, 3 dogs

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A homeowner and three dogs are now displaced after a house fire occurred Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officials received a call for a fire in the 2200 block of Jolly Pond Road. James City County and James City Bruton Fire Departments responded to the scene.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Heavy winds were not helpful as it was driving the fire to spread and making it more difficult to put out.

The fire was in an area without hydrants, so firefighters used tanker trucks to put out fire.

According to officials, one person was displaced and three dogs. The homeowner was outside of the home when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control around 3 p.m.

Firefighters do not know what lead to the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

