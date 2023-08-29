James City County man dies in single vehicle crash in Toano

TOANO, Va. — James City County police and fire departments responded to a single vehicle crash on Forge Road between Diascund Road and Brickyard Road on Aug. 28 around 4:10 p.m.

When help arrived, the initial assessment determined that a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado exited the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to James City County police.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Gordon Monroe Ivey III.

Police say Ivey was unresponsive and required immediate medical attention.

Both police and medical personnel performed CPR and life-saving measure, but Ivey was declared dead at the scene.

Police say initial findings indicate that weather conditions played a factor in the crash.

Forge Road, the primary roadway to access the Chickahominy Haven Community, remained closed for approximately three hours after the accident.

Police say the crash is still under investigation at this time.