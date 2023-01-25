James City County off-duty officer accused of shooting fellow officer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Michael Rusk, a 24-year-old James City County police officer, has been arrested for shooting a fellow officer while off-duty in Williamsburg, according to police.

Williamsburg police say around 1 a.m. on Wednesday officers were called to the 700 block of Scotland Street for a shooting with injuries.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 38-year-old with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Williamsburg police say Rusk was immediately identified as the shooter and was detained.

James City County police say Rusk has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

"At this time, our focus and concern is supporting the affected families and the members of the James City County Police Department who have been shaken by this unfortunate incident," James City County police said in a press release.