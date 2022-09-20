James City County Police Department approves salary, benefit increase

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - The James City County Police Department has approved for an increase in salaries and benefits.
On September 13, 2022, the JCC Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a measure to increase the salaries of all current officers as well as the starting pay for new recruits from $47,175 to $50,700.
They also approved the following benefits:
- A $5,000 sign-on bonus for new recruits,
- +$1,500 salary increase for an associate degree (or 60 earned credit hours from an accredited college/university) or
- +$3,000 for a bachelor's degree for both recruits and current officers,
- an extra $3,251/year for midnight shift officers.
Current officers will receive a 5% salary increase. They'll also receive an adjustment in the Career Ladder Advancement Program and a $2,000 referral bonus for any recruited officers.
The department provided us with the following brief synopsis of the criteria for each position, plus salary ranges, and a snapshot of benefits:
- Police Officer I [Recruit or Certified] – ($50,700 or higher DOQ) Entry-level enforcement and protective service position. Work involves maintaining public peace, protecting life, enforcing laws, and conducting limited investigations.
- Police Officer II – ($52,728 or higher DOQ; range max $76,411) Expected to perform law enforcement and protective service work to maintain public peace, protect life, enforce laws, and conduct limited investigations. Requires two years of service as a Police Officer I with James City County or two years of equivalent experience as determined by the department, certification as Intoxilyzer and Radar Operator, maintain Department training requirements as it relates to ASP/Tactical baton, meet several department personnel requirements, and have 40 hours of specialized training acceptable to the department.
- Senior Police Officer (PO3) – ($54,837 – $82,044) Expected to perform specialized and involved tasks, administrative duties, and/or aid in the investigation of complex incidents or criminal acts. Must meet requirements of Police Officer II, complete 40 additional hours of specialized training acceptable to the department; have a minimum of three years experience as a sworn officer with James City County with one year of service as Police Officer II from the most recent hire date: or two years of equivalent experience as determined by department + one year of service as Police Officer II with James City County Police Department from most recent hire date.
- Master Police Officer (PO4) – ($57,030 – $88,100) A person in this position is expected to perform specialized and involved tasks, administrative duties and/or aid in the investigation of complex incidents or criminal acts. Requires successful completion of all certifications required of a Senior Police Officer; an associate degree or 60 semester hours from an accredited college or university; complete 80 additional hours of specialized training acceptable to department (160 hours total); successful completion of a written examination. Must have at least five years’ experience with James City County with two years’ experience as a Senior Police Officer from most recent hire date; or three years of equivalent experience as determined by department + two years of service as Senior Police Officer with James City County Police Department from most recent hire date.
Benefits include:
- Take-home car (if residing in or within 15-mile driving distance of the County)
- Court scheduling based on shift assignment - typically during shift or immediately before/after shift
- Employer-assisted homeownership program (up to $3,000 match on closing costs for qualified applicants)
- Participation in the Virginia Retirement System (25 years service @ age 50) w/ Hazardous Duty Supplement
- Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) On-the-Job Training Benefits
- Optima health insurance and Delta Dental insurance options
- Tuition assistance ($5,250/year max), training and educational opportunities
- Career advancement opportunities through Career Ladder Advancement Program
- Health Savings (HSA) and Flexible Spending accounts (medical and childcare)
- 457 and 401(a) Deferred Compensation Plans
- Accrued Vacation and Sick Leave
- Employer paid Group Life Insurance and Long-Term Disability Insurance
- Free membership to JCC Recreation Center (cardio, weights, indoor track, pool, racquetball, etc.)
- Uniforms and equipment provided
For all other benefits, click here.
The department is accepting applications until September 25.