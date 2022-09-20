James City County Police Department approves salary, benefit increase

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - The James City County Police Department has approved for an increase in salaries and benefits.

On September 13, 2022, the JCC Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a measure to increase the salaries of all current officers as well as the starting pay for new recruits from $47,175 to $50,700.

They also approved the following benefits:

A $5,000 sign-on bonus for new recruits,

+$1,500 salary increase for an associate degree (or 60 earned credit hours from an accredited college/university) or

+$3,000 for a bachelor's degree for both recruits and current officers,

an extra $3,251/year for midnight shift officers.

Current officers will receive a 5% salary increase. They'll also receive an adjustment in the Career Ladder Advancement Program and a $2,000 referral bonus for any recruited officers.

The department provided us with the following brief synopsis of the criteria for each position, plus salary ranges, and a snapshot of benefits:

Police Officer I [Recruit or Certified] – ($50,700 or higher DOQ) Entry-level enforcement and protective service position. Work involves maintaining public peace, protecting life, enforcing laws, and conducting limited investigations.

– ($50,700 or higher DOQ) Entry-level enforcement and protective service position. Work involves maintaining public peace, protecting life, enforcing laws, and conducting limited investigations. Police Officer II – ($52,728 or higher DOQ; range max $76,411) Expected to perform law enforcement and protective service work to maintain public peace, protect life, enforce laws, and conduct limited investigations. Requires two years of service as a Police Officer I with James City County or two years of equivalent experience as determined by the department, certification as Intoxilyzer and Radar Operator, maintain Department training requirements as it relates to ASP/Tactical baton, meet several department personnel requirements, and have 40 hours of specialized training acceptable to the department.

– ($52,728 or higher DOQ; range max $76,411) Expected to perform law enforcement and protective service work to maintain public peace, protect life, enforce laws, and conduct limited investigations. Requires two years of service as a Police Officer I with James City County or two years of equivalent experience as determined by the department, certification as Intoxilyzer and Radar Operator, maintain Department training requirements as it relates to ASP/Tactical baton, meet several department personnel requirements, and have 40 hours of specialized training acceptable to the department. Senior Police Officer (PO3) – ($54,837 – $82,044) Expected to perform specialized and involved tasks, administrative duties, and/or aid in the investigation of complex incidents or criminal acts. Must meet requirements of Police Officer II, complete 40 additional hours of specialized training acceptable to the department; have a minimum of three years experience as a sworn officer with James City County with one year of service as Police Officer II from the most recent hire date: or two years of equivalent experience as determined by department + one year of service as Police Officer II with James City County Police Department from most recent hire date.

– ($54,837 – $82,044) Expected to perform specialized and involved tasks, administrative duties, and/or aid in the investigation of complex incidents or criminal acts. Must meet requirements of Police Officer II, complete 40 additional hours of specialized training acceptable to the department; have a minimum of three years experience as a sworn officer with James City County with one year of service as Police Officer II from the most recent hire date: or two years of equivalent experience as determined by department + one year of service as Police Officer II with James City County Police Department from most recent hire date. Master Police Officer (PO4) – ($57,030 – $88,100) A person in this position is expected to perform specialized and involved tasks, administrative duties and/or aid in the investigation of complex incidents or criminal acts. Requires successful completion of all certifications required of a Senior Police Officer; an associate degree or 60 semester hours from an accredited college or university; complete 80 additional hours of specialized training acceptable to department (160 hours total); successful completion of a written examination. Must have at least five years’ experience with James City County with two years’ experience as a Senior Police Officer from most recent hire date; or three years of equivalent experience as determined by department + two years of service as Senior Police Officer with James City County Police Department from most recent hire date.

Benefits include:

Take-home car (if residing in or within 15-mile driving distance of the County)

Court scheduling based on shift assignment - typically during shift or immediately before/after shift

Employer-assisted homeownership program (up to $3,000 match on closing costs for qualified applicants)

Participation in the Virginia Retirement System (25 years service @ age 50) w/ Hazardous Duty Supplement

Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) On-the-Job Training Benefits

Optima health insurance and Delta Dental insurance options

Tuition assistance ($5,250/year max), training and educational opportunities

Career advancement opportunities through Career Ladder Advancement Program

Health Savings (HSA) and Flexible Spending accounts (medical and childcare)

457 and 401(a) Deferred Compensation Plans

Accrued Vacation and Sick Leave

Employer paid Group Life Insurance and Long-Term Disability Insurance

Free membership to JCC Recreation Center (cardio, weights, indoor track, pool, racquetball, etc.)

Uniforms and equipment provided

For all other benefits, click here.

The department is accepting applications until September 25.