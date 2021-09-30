James City County Police investigate 7-Eleven armed robbery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Norge.
On the evening of September 21, officers responded to a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Richmond Road in Norge.
Police say two men entered the 7-Eleven store, one took a bottled drink from the cooler, and proceeded to pay. Once the clerk opened the register, they say he produced a handgun, pointed it at her, and tried to take money from the drawer.
According to officials, the clerk shoved the cash register and the COVID-19 Plexiglass at him and both men left the store on foot without any items.
If you are able to identify these individuals or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.