James City County Police investigate 7-Eleven armed robbery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Norge.

On the evening of September 21, officers responded to a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Richmond Road in Norge.

Police say two men entered the 7-Eleven store, one took a bottled drink from the cooler, and proceeded to pay. Once the clerk opened the register, they say he produced a handgun, pointed it at her, and tried to take money from the drawer.

According to officials, the clerk shoved the cash register and the COVID-19 Plexiglass at him and both men left the store on foot without any items.