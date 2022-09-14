James City County Police investigate homicide after man found shot dead

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

On Tuesday around 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, 38-year-old Alfred Lamont Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about this incident or knows who may have been involved is asked to contact Investigator Josh Ernst at 757-259-5148 or josh.ernst@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online here.