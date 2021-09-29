James City County Police investigate robbery at CVS

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a CVS.

On the evening of September 26, officers responded to the CVS at 7529 Richmond Road for a robbery.

Police say a person entered the store, grabbed an employee, forced them to walk to the cash register, and demanded money. After the employee opened the register, the person took the cash from the cash drawer and left the store on foot.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black apron, black mask-like material covering their face, and no shoes.