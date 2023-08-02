James City County police search for missing 85-year-old

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police Department is searching for a missing 85-year-old, Mary Dellinger.

Dellinger was reported missing from First Colony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the JCCPD. She was last seen driving her white 2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with VA plates MPG2LUV, exiting James City County while traveling west on Route 5 around 1:30 p.m.

The Virginia State Police have issued a silver alert.

Dellinger is 5'5" tall, 130 lbs, with long silver hair and blue/gray eyes, according to JCCPD. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing jeans and a white turtleneck sweater.

Police do not think she has any contact devices on her and that she may be heading toward a family home in Elizabethtown, Tennessee.

Contact the JCCPD with any information about Dellinger's whereabouts.