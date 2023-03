JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in James City County are warning residents of fraudulent tax letters circulating around the community.

The letters tell residents they have an overdue debt that must be paid by calling a phone number. Again, this is not a legitimate notice.

James City County police said anyone who gets a letter like this should call the treasurer's office at 757-253-6705 or contact police at 757-253-1800.