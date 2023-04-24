James City County woman charged after infant dies at unlicensed daycare: Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 59-year-old James City County woman has been charged after authorities said an infant died at an unlicensed childcare center in Aug. 2022.

Kimberly Henretty is charged with abuse and neglect of children, cruelty and injury to children, and operating a daycare program without a license, according to a release from the James City County Police Department.

It all started on Aug. 9, 2022, when police and emergency medical personnel were called to a 4-month-old in cardiac arrest at a daycare operated by Henretty, located at a private home in the 5000 block of Thomas Court.

The infant died at the scene, authorities said. The Norfolk Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the infant's cause of death to be Sudden Unexplained Infant Death or SUID.

An investigation found Henretty was not licensed to operate the daycare, police said. Authorities found she was caring for 10 children, all under 5 years old, at the time of the incident.

Henretty turned herself into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on April 17, 2023, the police department said. She was initially denied bond. It was upheld when she appeared in court for a bond hearing on April 24.

