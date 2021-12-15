James City County woman dies in fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian on December 14, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Authorities were called to the 7300 block of Pocahontas Trail.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 49-year-old Tammy Sue Churchill of James City County was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Churchill was wearing dark colored clothing while crossing the road towards the bus stop when she was struck by the Honda Odyssey driven by a 37-year-old Chesapeake resident.

Ms. Churchill was transported by medics to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation; however, no charges related to the crash are expected.