James City Police respond to fatal bicyclist crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police and Fire responded to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a a 2013 Ford truck at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road around 8:50 p.m. last night.

The Ford was traveling westbound on on Richmond Road when it struck 52-year-old Julie Smith who was traveling on a bicycle.

Smith succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

The westbound lanes of Richmond Road were blocked for two hours while the investigation took place.

The crash is still under investigation.