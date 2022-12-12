Janet Jackson is coming to Virginia Beach for her “Together Again” tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Janet Jackson has announced her “Together Again” tour, and one of her stops is Virginia Beach.

The five-time Grammy winner will perform next year at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Sunday, May 14. This marks her first tour in four years and her ninth overall concert tour.

Rapper Ludacris will join the tour as Jackson’s special guest.

In a news release, Live Nation said the tour will “offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.”

Ticket sales start on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets starting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.