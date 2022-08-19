JBLE- Eustis to conduct a school violence exercise at General Stanford Elementary School

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia. - JBLE is scheduled to conduct a school violence exercise at General Stanford Elementary School and surrounding areas on Friday.

According to school officials, JBLE-Eustis and Newport News Public School officials will train on coordinated response procedures in the event of an emergency affecting General Stanford Elementary School.

They say the exercise will include scenarios designed to test command, control, and communication procedures necessary for neutralizing a threat, as well as any immediate actions in the event of an incident at the school.

The exercise is not expected to impact the installation's entry points or customer service areas. Some residents may hear emergency response vehicles or see activity associated with response procedures.

No students will be involved in the exercise.