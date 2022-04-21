JBLE hosts competition for 2023 Air Power over Hampton Roads logo

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Joint Base Langley-Eustis is asking the Hampton Roads community to show off their art skills.

JBLE is set to bring back the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show in 2023, and officials are holding a contest to find the next logo.

The contest started April 21, and you can submit your design until May 3. The winning logo will be revealed via JBLE official social media platforms and press advisories on May 6.

There's no monetary prize, but the winner will be recognized on social media platforms and receive a special challenge coin.

The contest's rules are as follows:

Individuals may submit only one design. By submitting an entry to the contest, the submitter understands and acknowledges that their design may be edited, in whole or in part, to meet scaling and design criteria for future marketing applications. Submitters relinquish all rights and intellectual property associated with the submitted design to the U.S. Air Force via 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs.

To enter the contest, you must either be 18 or older; if the submission's designer is under the age of 18, you must be the parent or legal guardian of the designer and agree to these terms of submission on the designer's behalf.

Submitters must reside in the Hampton Roads area.

You can submit entries to jbletv@gmail.com with the subject line “APoHR Graphic Contest.” The email must include your first and last name, parent or legal guardian's first and last name (if submitting on behalf of their child under the age of 18), date of birth, mailing address and military status if applicable.

The submitted design must be computer-generated and include the words "Air Power over Hampton Roads" and "2023."

Designers are welcome to submit designs featuring all-caps, but when submitting designs featuring common titling, appropriate capitalization must be used.

Do not include additional verbiage or messaging, and do not include any copyrighted imagery.

Designs should use at least one, but no more than three colors.

You must submit your design as a .PNG file type with a transparent background.

For more information, click here.