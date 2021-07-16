JBLE officials investigate after Langley hospital put in lockdown due to 'security incident'

HAMPTON, Va. - JBLE officials are investigating after a "security incident" at the Joint Base Langley Hospital.

Crews responded after reports of a lockdown was put in place at the hospital located on Joint Base Langley Air Force Base.

As of 2:30 p.m., officials say the lockdown is clear. The 633d Security Force Squadron lifted the lockdown after there was no indication of an active shooter.

No injuries were reported. JBLE officials are investigating the incident.