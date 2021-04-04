JBLE renews PHE, social distancing & face covering orders

HAMPTON,Va. - Joint Base Langley-Eustis renewed their Public Health Declaration of Emergency (PHE) and the restriction of movement social distancing and face-covering orders.

The orders consist of limiting official on-base gatherings to 50 or less people with required social distancing protocols. Official on-base gatherings include retirements, changes of command, all calls, and more.

The order also limits unofficial gatherings on or off-base to 10 or less people, which include parties, in-home gatherings, restaurant outings, and unit celebrations.

Everyone on base, 5 years and older, including off-base military housing, or any individual performing official duties on behalf of the DoD from any location other than the individual's home, including vaccinated individuals, must wear masks and maintain six feet of physical distancing.

Exceptions for this order are as follows:



When an individual is alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls with a closed door.

For brief periods of time when eating and drinking while maintaining distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines and instructions from commanders and supervisors.

When the mask is required to be lowered briefly for identification or security purposes.

When existing underlying health conditions that prohibit the wear of a face covering, and the individual is in possession of medical documentation from a healthcare provider outlining such a condition and the restrictions the condition places on wear of a face covering.

When necessary to reasonably accommodate a religious belief. Requests for accommodation will be submitted to the Installation Commander via the requestor's chain of command. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸.

When outdoors and proper physical distancing can be maintained.

When actively participating in physical fitness activities either indoors or outdoors and either proper physical distancing is maintained or additional measures are implemented to mitigate the threat of transmission. (𝘑𝘉𝘓𝘌 𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳, 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘵, 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘬.)

When an individual is alone in their vehicle or sharing the vehicle only with members of their household.

When use substantively interferes with the proper wear and use of personal protective equipment necessary for accomplishment of one's military duties.

When personnel are in primary aircrew positions during critical phases of flight or emergencies; or when using flight crew oxygen equipment.

When clear or unrestricted visualization of verbal communication are essential to safe and effective operation.

Children between the ages of two and five should be encouraged to wear masks, when possible.

Alternatives and adaptations to mask wear for children with disabilities should be considered where feasible. These alternatives should not place others at significantly increased risk.

The renewal of orders went into effect on April 1, the same day Virginia's statewide restrictions were eased.