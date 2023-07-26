JCC Board of Supervisors votes to split school system in coming years

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - The James City County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to split the Williamsburg James City County school system as early as the 2025-2026 school year, which leaves questions about staffing, redistricting and what needs to happen before the split is finalized.

“We need to make sure we have enough time to plan and not wait until the last minute," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Hipple.

The decision started to be put into motion when the Williamsburg City Council asked in June for a study to be done on the feasibility of separating the school system.

The current school system serves 10,000 students that reside in James City County and 1,000 students that reside in Williamsburg.

“Now we are controlling our destiny and we are saying okay this is what we need to do, we need to figure out financing, we need to figure out land, we need to figure out schools, we need to figure out how many students are going where,” said Hipple.

Hipple told News 3 they'll have to build a third middle school to accommodate students; there may also be some redistricting.

“Some of the students may end up moving from where they’ve been going to school right now, and they may move into another district and that’ll be up to the school board to decide, that’s their job,” said Hipple.

News 3 reached out to the Williamsburg James City County schools for comment. Superintendent Olwen Herron said in part:

"While the structure may look different, the residents - the students - of the city of Williamsburg and James City County will not fluctuate. Demand for educational services will remain for the next two years and beyond. Any potential change in school operations is expected to preserve employment opportunities for all current teachers and staff."

News 3 also reached out to the city of Wiliamsburg for comment. City leaders haven't explained why they initiated the study in June, but a spokesperson did provide this statement which said in part:

"While the County's action does not change the City's plan to thoroughly study the impacts of separation before making a decision, our study will now necessarily focus more acutely on what an independent school system may look like. Our intention continues to be to make a thoughtful and deliberate decision that puts the needs of students, families, and teachers first.”

Hipple told News 3 the Board of Supervisors are open to negotiations with the city; however their intention is to split the school system in the next two to three years.