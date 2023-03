VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Jeanne Street in Virginia Beach will be temporarily closed starting on Friday, March 3, while emergency sewer repairs are made, according to the city.

Jeanne Street is between Independence Boulevard and Constitution Drive, near Pembroke Square.

The street closure is expected to last from Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. to Sunday, March 5 at 9 a.m. Residents will still be able to access their homes, but drivers will have to use detour routes.