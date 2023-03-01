Jillian Balow, leader of Virginia schools, announces resignation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced her resignation as leader of Virginia schools in a Wednesday morning letter to Governor Glen Youngkin (R - Virginia).

Her resignation is effective March 9.

Balow did not provide a reason for her resignation in the letter but did discuss some of her accomplishments during her 13 months in office.

WTVR Jillian Balow (left) watches as Governor Glen Youngkin speaks to students.

"I am particularly proud of the fact that we advanced your agenda for education over the past two successful General Assembly sessions,” Balow wrote in the letter to Youngkin. “First, we passed and began implementing the Virginia Literacy Act, which I know will have a lasting impact on all students for years to come and be a model for other states. Second, we released the report ‘Our Commitment to Virginians,’ which is a roadmap for school and student success, and for parents to be their child’s most important teacher. And because of our work, many more students will have access to career and technical education courses that better prepare them for the next steps in their lives.”

Steve Helber/AP Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, gestures during news conference announcing the Department of Education report on education Thursday May 19, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Balow was appointed state superintendent after Youngkin took office in January 2022.

She had been the face of Youngkin's campaign promises to change Virginia's education system by giving parents more control over their child's education and removing “discriminatory and divisive concepts” from the classroom.

Earlier this year, the Virginia Department of Education acknowledged it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected.

