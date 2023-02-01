Job fair at HRCC helps those with military experience find jobs

HAMPTON, Va. – A job fair at the Hampton Roads Convention Center aims to help those with military experience meet recruiters and find jobs.

The fair is open to U.S. veterans, military spouses, transitioning military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Those interested in attending should fill out an online profile, which can be accessed here. The profile will ask applicants to upload their resumes. Attendees are still advised to bring a physical resume to the fair since a paper resume is a requirement for some government agencies.

The fair will be held in Hall A at the HRCC on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.