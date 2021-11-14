Watch
John Artis, co-defendant of 'Hurricane' Carter, dies at 75

Anthony Camerano/AP
FILE - Co-defendants, from left, John Artis and Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, right, arrive at Pasaic County Courthouse Annex in Paterson, N.J., May 25, 1967. Artis, who was wrongly convicted with boxer Carter in a triple murder case that was publicized in a 1975 song by Bob Dylan and a 1999 film starring Denzel Washington, has died, Artis died at 75 on Nov. 7, 2021 of a gastric aneurysm at his home in Hampton, Va., said Fred Hogan, a longtime friend who who worked to help overturn the convictions of Artis and Carter. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano, File)
Posted at 7:58 PM, Nov 13, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A man who was wrongly convicted with boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter in a triple murder case has died. John Artis was 75.

He died Nov. 7 of a gastric aneurysm at his home in Hampton, Virginia. His friend, Fred Hogan, confirmed his death.

Artis and Carter were convicted in a 1966 slaying at a bar in Paterson, New Jersey. After years of appeals and advocacy by boxing great Muhammad Ali and other celebrities, the men were released. Hogan said Artis moved back to Virginia, where he was born and spent part of his childhood.

He counseled inmates at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center in Virginia.

