Johnson Health Tech recalls 19,000 treadmills due to fire hazard

Johnson Health Tech has recalled over 19 thousand treadmills due to a fire hazard.

This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1X, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from January 2009 through January 2018.

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.

Matrix Fitness has received 58 reports of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire; two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The treadmills with the following serial numbers are included in this recall:



T1x/T1xe TM5070901##### through TM5071210##### T3x/T3xe TM5090901##### through TM5091311##### T1x/T1xe TM5141006##### through TM5141101##### T1x/T1xe TM5221105##### through TM5221801##### T3x/T3xe TM5231006##### through TM5231801##### T3xh TM5261412##### through TM5261801####

Contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free installation of a power cord bracket.

Johnson Health Tech North America is contacting all known purchasers directly.