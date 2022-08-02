Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story institute traffic changes, effective immediately

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.

The changes are listed below:

Gate 3, located at the intersection of Shore Drive and Helicopter Road, will be operational 24 hours.

Gate 5, located at the intersection of Shore Drive and Independence Road, will operate from 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. for vehicle traffic and 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. for pedestrian traffic.

Gate 1, at the intersection of Shore Drive and E. Little Creek Road, will operate from 5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. for vehicle traffic and 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. for pedestrian traffic.

According to the public affairs office for the base, the traffic pattern change will remain in effect until further notice.