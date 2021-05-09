Joy Ministries to deliver freshly-made lunches to single, widowed, military mothers in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Locally-based church ministry Joy Ministries will be handing out over 2,000 lunches to mothers across Hampton Roads on Sunday, Mother's Day.

The ministry has been handing out lunches for the last 20 years and is now in its 21st year. The mothers that are helped are single, widowed, or military mothers. Lunches are also served to the mother's children.

The ministry and annual Mother's Day lunch giveaway was started by Danette Crawford, who previously told News 3 she was also a single mother and could relate to the experiences single mothers also faced.

The ministry is not alone with organizing the annual lunch giveaway. They are helped by the generosity of sponsors such as YNot Italian, Chick-Fil-A, Panera Bread, and Bakers Crust.

The ministry's members will be handing out the lunches door-to-door and have locations where meals will be handed out. Mothers have invited a special luncheon with a special prayer service at Harvest Assembly of God CHurch in Chesapeake, starting at 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 525 Kempsville Road.

