Judeo-Christian Outreach Center gives out Christmas Food Baskets to those in need

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. – The Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) gave out Christmas Food Baskets to more than 200 area households on Monday.

Earlier this month, those facing food insecurity called JCOC’s office to secure timeslot for this massive outreach day.

JCOC said guests chose a ham or turkey and received a box filled with nonperishable and fresh items including mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, rolls and dessert.

JCOC’s Community Dinner provides meals every day throughout the year. Those who are experiencing homelessnes or struggling with food insecurity can sit down to eat or take a meal to-go. An average of 65-70 guests receive help each day.

In addition to Monday's effort, this Christmas Eve, Senator Bill DeSteph and friends will continue their annual tradition of serving turkey, fixings and pies.

The Community Dinner’s Holiday Schedule at 1053 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach is:

