YORKTOWN, Va. — A judge on Wednesday convicted a Yorktown man of stabbing his brother in 2019.

John Hill was convicted of second-degree murder. He'll be sentenced in late August, according to Krystyn Reid, the Commonwealth's Attorney for York County and the City of Poquoson.

This was a bench trial, so no jury was involved.

Hill was arrested in July 2019 after Lawrence John Hill's, 61, body was found at a home in the 400 block of Dare Road in Yorktown.