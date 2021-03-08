Judge grants bond for three men charged in connection to 7-year-old girl's shooting death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Three men arrested in connection to the murder of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everette and the malicious wounding of an adult male had a court hearing Monday.

Judge Alotha Willis says Avery Setzer, Antonyo Taylor, and Travon Avery are not a danger to the community, however the prosecution disagrees.

In court on Monday, the defense team said that the three men have been held in solitary confinement since December without reasoning. The prosecution argued that the men are a danger to the community and want the men to be held without bond.

The judge granted each man with a $5,000 secured bond and said that nothing in their past gives reason to assume they are a danger.

This case stems from a December 22, 2020 shooting along Truxton Ave a few days before Christmas.

7-year-old Mylani Evertte was shot while sitting in a car and a man was shot in a neighboring car. Both were taken to the hospital where Mylani eventually died.

A control date for March 10 was set for all three to return to court where they will discuss a trial date.

