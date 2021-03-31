Judge rules Virginia Beach's voting system is illegal and denies minorities equal access

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A federal judge ruled that Virginia Beach’s election method is illegal and cannot be enforced in the future.

According to court documents, United States District Judge Raymond Jackson rules that the city's at-large voting system "denies Hispanics, African Americans, and Asians equal access to the electoral and political process in violation of section two of the Voting Rights Act."

Virginia Beach residents, Latasha Holloway and Georgia Allen, both African Americans filed a lawsuit on the city's voting system.

Currently, the city's voting system has allowed all voters across the city to elect city council and school board members regardless of where they live.

The judge has ordered that the city should not implement or utilize any practices that dilute the city's minority participation in the election process.

City Councilman John Moss posted the judge's ruling on Facebook and mentioned that the ruling did not include any remedies.

Court documents state, the court will contact counsel as necessary regarding the scheduling of argument regarding remedies.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill into law that makes the city have a district system where voters have to live in the corresponding district to vote for a city council or school board member.

The judge ordered that the city pay the legal fees, costs and litigation expenses for the plaintiffs within 30 days from Wednesday.

Read the full court documents here.