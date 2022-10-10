Judge says discriminatory policing suit involving Windsor can go forward

WINDSOR, Va. — There are new details involving the case of a local Army lieutenant and the Town of Windsor, all stemming from a traffic stop that happened back in December 2020. Video from the stop made national headlines.

Two Windsor police officers stopped Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, for not having a visible rear license plate. He pulled over at a gas station, and police ended up pointing their weapons at him and spraying him with pepper spray.

Last August, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares amended a lawsuit against the town of Windsor, accusing the police department of operating in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated Nazario's constitutional rights. Last week, a judge agreed.

On Monday, the Virginia NAACP released a statement supporting that ruling.

"Our communities cannot afford to stand idly by and watch as police use excessive and brutal force in any situation," the statement read. "We want to ensure no one else has to suffer this type of deplorable treatment and that officers and police departments across our state are held accountable for their actions."