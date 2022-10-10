Watch Now
News

Actions

Judge says discriminatory policing suit involving Windsor can go forward

Army Officer Traffic Stop Lawsuit
AP
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)
Army Officer Traffic Stop Lawsuit
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 15:55:52-04

WINDSOR, Va. — There are new details involving the case of a local Army lieutenant and the Town of Windsor, all stemming from a traffic stop that happened back in December 2020. Video from the stop made national headlines.

Two Windsor police officers stopped Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, for not having a visible rear license plate. He pulled over at a gas station, and police ended up pointing their weapons at him and spraying him with pepper spray.

Last August, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares amended a lawsuit against the town of Windsor, accusing the police department of operating in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated Nazario's constitutional rights. Last week, a judge agreed.

On Monday, the Virginia NAACP released a statement supporting that ruling.

"Our communities cannot afford to stand idly by and watch as police use excessive and brutal force in any situation," the statement read. "We want to ensure no one else has to suffer this type of deplorable treatment and that officers and police departments across our state are held accountable for their actions."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events