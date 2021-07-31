Watch
News

Actions

Judge upholds Liberty University's suit against Falwell

items.[0].image.alt
Liberty University
Liberty University
Liberty University alumni to return degrees in protest
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 15:09:02-04

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Lynchburg judge has upheld most of a lawsuit that Liberty University filed against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., after an acrimonious parting last year.

The News & Advance reports the lawsuit survived its first round of legal challenges Friday as Falwell’s attorneys argued motions seeking its dismissal. The lawsuit demanding at least $10 million alleges that Falwell breached fiduciary duties to the school and entered into a business conspiracy against it.

Falwell's lawyer argued that fiduciary duties don’t include disclosures of personal issues, even embarrassing ones. Falwell’s contract remains sealed while attorneys file arguments over whether to keep it protected.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections